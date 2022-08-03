Police: Little Rock pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, investigation underway

Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that happened on Geyer Springs Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Geyer Springs Road, taking the life of a pedestrian.

According to reports, the incident happened on the 5900 block of Geyer Springs around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision happened as 55-year-old Aric Turner was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, along with a witness, stayed at the scene and met with officers.

Early investigation says that the driver was driving northbound on Geyer Springs, when they hit Turner who was reportedly "stationary in the roadway."