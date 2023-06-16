Little Rock police investigating 10th Street homicide

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a shooting at 1501 W. 10th Street left one person dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call during the early hours of June 16 at 1501 W. 10th Street near the Ronald McDonald house.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives secured the scene and launched an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact Major Crimes at (501) 371-4660 or call 911.

This investigation is currently underway. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.