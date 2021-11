The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 3400 block of W. 10th Street.

LRPD arrested Sedalia Robinson Jr. in connection to the homicide on W. 10th Street Saturday, Nov. 6.

We have made an arrest in our homicide on W. 10th street. pic.twitter.com/xWTti31iHO — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 7, 2021

On Monday, Nov. 8, LRPD identified the victim as 60-year-old Bertrand White.