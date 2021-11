The homicide on Republic Lane happened near Baseline and Geyer Springs and about a mile from another homicide earlier Tuesday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on Republic Lane.

Overnight, officers responded to Republic Lane. The homicide happened near Baseline and Geyer Springs and about a mile from another homicide earlier Tuesday night.

Police haven't said yet how the victims died in either homicide or whether anyone's been arrested.

We're also working to learn if the cases are connected.