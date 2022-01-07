5 years later: Little Rock police continue search for mass shooting suspect

It's been 5 years since more than 20 people were shot and injured at Power Ultra Lounge in 2017, with Little Rock police still searching for the final suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — 5 years ago, 25 people were shot at a night club in Little Rock.

No one was killed, but it's left a mark on the community and city police are still looking for the final shooters.

July 1, 2017-- that's the day when the mass shooting happened at the Power Ultra Lounge night club in Downtown Little Rock.

Several gun shots rang out that night as a woman called 911 and alerted authorities that her best friend was shot in the club. She said she was in the back of the club and saw rapper, Finesse2Tymes, enter with guns.

The rapper, whose real name is Ricky Hampton, was arrested along with his bodyguard, Kentrell Gwynn a couple days after the shooting. The pair were taken in on gun crimes in Forrest City, Arkansas, unrelated to the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge.

From EMS arriving on scene to the last patient taken to the hospital, it took 31 minutes total. It was a remarkable feat for first responders on a night that they attributed to crucial medical training.

The first person arrested directly connected to the shooting was Tyler Jackson, who was 19 years old at the time. He was suspected to have fired the first shots at Power Ultra Lounge.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault as a part of a deal to bargain his sentence down to 20 years.

Now, fast forward 5 years later and Little Rock police are still looking for one other shooter.

Cordero Ragland has an outstanding warrant for his involvement in the mass shooting. Police believe he is not living in Arkansas and said once he's captured, he'll be extradited to face charges here.

Police said Ragland is the final arrest that needs to be made in this shooting.