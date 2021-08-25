Police: Man charged 10 years later for Little Rock murder

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, a man has been charged for a homicide that happened in 2011.
On February 24, 2011, ffficers responded to a shooting in the 7100 block of Redwood Drive.
Upon arrival, officers found David Blue suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.
On Thursday, August 19, 2021, 33-year-old Cory Williams was charged with first degree murder. His birthday is on February 24, which is the same day the shooting happened.
Williams is currently serving a six year sentence for burglary and theft of property.
He is in custody of the Arkansas Department of Corrections where he was served his warrant.