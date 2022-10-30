x
Little Rock police make arrest in homicide that left one man dead

A Little Rock man was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of a 34-year-old man on Sunday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at 6 York Drive. 

According to reports, once officers arrived they found 34-year-old David Royal suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died while still at the scene.

40-year old Avreyon Carter has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of Royal.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available. 

