Little Rock police make arrest in homicide that left one man dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting at 6 York Drive.
According to reports, once officers arrived they found 34-year-old David Royal suffering from a gunshot wound.
He later died while still at the scene.
40-year old Avreyon Carter has been arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder for the death of Royal.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.