Crime

LRPD arrests man for fatal shooting off Chicot Road

A 19-year-old man is in custody after a shooting killed one man and injured another on May 14 off Chicot Road and Mabelvale Cutoff.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a man after a shooting killed one person and injured another on May 14.

Police said they arrested Harry Jackson, 19, on Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Timothy Price, 19, and critically injuring another man at Chicot Road and Mabelvale Cutoff.

According to reports, just after midnight, officers were called to reports of a shooting and found two adult men shot when they arrived.

Credit: Little Rock Police Department

Price died at the scene due to his injuries, while the other man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Jackson has been charged with capital murder.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

