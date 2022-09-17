Suspect arrested in homicide near John Barrow Road

Police have arrested 27-year-old Stephon Dillard in connection with a homicide that left one victim dead near John Barrow Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Stephon Dillard surrendered to homicide detectives and has been arrested. He has been charged with capital murder.

An adult male was taken to Baptist Hospital with life-threatening injuries in the early hours of the morning on September 17.

The victim later died, as Little Rock police worked with limited information to determine the original location of the incident.

During the course of the investigation, a delivery driver reported witnessing a suspicious vehicle which led officers to the 1300 block of John Barrow Road.

They deduced that was where the incident occurred and identified 27-year-old Stephon Dillard as the suspect.

A warrant has been obtained for his arrest, and Dillard will be charged with capital murder.

The victim's cause of death has not been revealed.

The next of kin has not been notified at this time, therefore we are unable to identify the victim at this time.