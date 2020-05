LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man they say hit a woman with a crowbar.

According to police, on Sunday, May 24, officers were called to Asher and Maple.

A witness told them they saw a woman being hit with a crowbar by a man, and when the witness intervened, the man and woman left in a black sedan.

Officers say they're concerned for the woman's safety.

If you have any information, call police. You can remain anonymous.