Little Rock police investigating after body found on Scott St.

Little Rock police have launched an investigation after locating a deceased man on Scott Street. The cause of death is currently unknown.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a call in reference to a deceased subject in the 400 block of Scott Street this morning.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased black male. The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and positive identification.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on this incident has been urged to contact Major Crimes Detectives at (501) 371-4660.