SYRACUSE N.Y. -- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has chosen Kenton Buckner to be the City of Syracuse's next Chief of Police.

Buckner, who is the current police chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, beat out Syracuse First Dep. Chief Joseph Cecile and Chief Kamran Afzal, of Boulder, Colorado.

Following an eight-month search process and extensive input from the community and key stakeholders, Mayor Ben Walsh named Kenton Buckner as the next chief of police of the city of Syracuse.

Mayor Walsh will introduce Chief Buckner to the community on Friday along with members of law enforcement and the community. Buckner has been the chief of police in Little Rock since June 2014. Prior to Little Rock, he spent 21 years with the Louisville Metro Police Department in Louisville, Kentucky.

His career experience includes leadership in patrol operations, investigations, special operations, and administration. “When we began looking for our next police chief, our goal was to find the very best candidate available.

In hiring Chief Buckner, we have achieved that objective,” Walsh said. “Chief Buckner brings effective crime reduction strategies and a track record for increasing the diversity of his force. He understands the importance of having strong partnerships with law enforcement and the community to make our neighborhoods safer. Syracuse has an outstanding police department. I believe Chief Buckner will make it even better.”

Chief Buckner released a letter that said, "Little Rock, today I accepted the Chief of Police position for the Syracuse Police Department in New York. The lessons learned over the past 4.5 years have prepared me for the challenges that lie ahead. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve in Little Rock. More importantly, I have been blessed to meet some incredible people along my professional journey. It is the relationships that I will cherish the most. I will continue to pray for this great city. Together, we have made some significant process. As of October 28, 2018, the department had a 10% decrease in overall crime, 9% decrease in property crime, a 14% decrease in violent crime and a 14% reduction in aggravated assaults. This includes a 38% reduction in homicides. Please continue to support your police department as it begins the next chapter in the city's rich history. Thank you, Chief Kenton Buckner"

This story will be updated.

© 2018 KTHV