Little Rock Police Chief speaks out about recent crime uptick in the city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Across our country, cities are experiencing an uptick in violent crime and, right here in Little Rock, it is up 20%.

Police Chief Keith Humphrey said the department is working continuously to fight crime and they need the citizens' help.

"I get the message that people are concerned, we're concerned, but at the same time, the initiatives are out there to make sure that we remain safe," he said.

Compared to 2019, violent crime is up 20% in the capital city this year.

That includes homicides, with an increase of 10% and aggravated assault with an increase of 26%.

But, according to Chief Humphrey, there's been a decrease in robbery, rape, and property crime, which overall brings crime down 12%.

"If I'm a citizen and I hear violent crime is up, I think that oh my goodness the city is dangerous. Our city is not dangerous," he said.

Humphrey ensures his citizens that Little Rock is safe and this increase is occurring nationwide.

The capital city even falling below the national average.

"There's a 30 to 40 percent increase in violent crimes throughout the nation, so this does not just have everything to do with Little Rock," he said.

According to Humphrey, multiple initiatives have been put in place this year by LRPD toward this issue.

The department has worked to address large gatherings, temporarily reassigned their community resource officers to focus on violent crimes, and have worked with partners to go after some of the violent criminals in the area.

Even though the numbers may not reflect it, the chief said impact is being made.

"The activity of the officers, the numbers that they have made, show that we are addressing the areas that need to be addressed and the crimes that need to be addressed," he said.

The chief and assistant chiefs explained where they deploy their resources is all based on data, which is where you, as a citizen, play an important role.

"We're seeing a lot more engagement with our citizens where they're actually calling in and sharing information and we need more of that," Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, said.

Chief Humphrey emphasizes the city of Little Rock is not a violent city and crime occurs all over. He wants people to know the department is working for them.

"We are focused on being one of the safest cities in the state and one of the safest cities in the nation and I truly believe we can do that," he said.

Chief Humphrey wants to remind Little Rock citizens that they can contact the department and set up a meeting with anyone on their staff.