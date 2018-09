LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police have confirmed the city's 24th homicide, which they said occurred at 8 a.m. today, Sept. 3, on Old Forge Court.

Originally, police were investigating this case as a suspicious death, until determining it was a homicide this evening.

Police are not releasing more information until tomorrow.

This story is developing and will be updated once information is released.

