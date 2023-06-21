x
Crime

Little Rock police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Little Rock police are now investigating an overnight shooting that left a 26-year-old dead on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Mara Lynn Drive.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 2:53 a.m. on June 21, with officers responding to calls about the shooting. 

Upon arrival, police located 26-year-old Immanuel Turner, who had been shot. Turner was later taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

There is currently no information on potential suspects or a motive behind the shooting. 

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them. 

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

