Police are looking for a man in a Circle K shooting that happened in July. The victim recently died from their injuries.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a person of interest in a fatal gas shooting that happened on July 1.

According to police, one person was injured during a shooting at the Circle K on North Rodney Parham Road.

The victim was identified by police as Austin Williams.

LRPD posted on Twitter they were looking for a person of interest in the case.

