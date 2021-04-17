x
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting on Fair Park Blvd. in Little Rock

Police say a man was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Fair Park Blvd. Saturday morning.

Police say 44-year-old Acie Cummins has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

The victim's identity will be released once the next of kin is properly notified.

