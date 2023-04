One person is dead near the 1900 block of South Pulaski Street and police are investigating it as a homicide.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the 1900 block of South Pulaski Street on Friday, March 31.

One person has died, according to police.

No victim or suspect information has been released at this time.

Police have not released any further at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.