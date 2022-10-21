One injured in Geyer Springs Road shooting, police say

On the evening of October 21, the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting incident on Geyer Springs Road that left one victim critically injured.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of October 21, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting incident on Geyer Springs Road.

One victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

If you are traveling through the area, law enforcement has asked that you plan an alternate route to help avoid traffic.

According to officers, the preliminary investigation indicated that this incident was isolated.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.