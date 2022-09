The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating a homicide that happened on Dahlia Drive.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive.

According to authorities, the incident resulted in one victim.

There is no other information at this time.

