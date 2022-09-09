Little Rock police investigate Little Rock homicide that left one dead, multiple injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of September 9, Little Rock police responded to a shooting incident near 10th Street and Jonesboro.
One victim, later identified as 19-year-old Aukemian Spencer was discovered deceased inside a white SUV suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Two other victims with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries— they are reported to be in stable condition.
Two additional victims showed up at the hospital at a later time with minor injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4829, or anonymously at (501) 371-INFO (4636).
Tips for crimes can also be submitted through the YOUR LRPD smartphone app.
This investigation is still under investigation. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.