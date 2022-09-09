Little Rock police investigate Little Rock homicide that left one dead, multiple injured

LPRD detectives are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on September 9 at 10th Street and Jonesboro where one victim was found deceased in a vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of September 9, Little Rock police responded to a shooting incident near 10th Street and Jonesboro.

One victim, later identified as 19-year-old Aukemian Spencer was discovered deceased inside a white SUV suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Two other victims with gunshot wounds were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries— they are reported to be in stable condition.

Two additional victims showed up at the hospital at a later time with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact detectives at (501) 371-4829, or anonymously at (501) 371-INFO (4636).

Tips for crimes can also be submitted through the YOUR LRPD smartphone app.