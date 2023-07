The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead at 801 East Roosevelt Road on July 24.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to a medical assistance call at 801 East Roosevelt Road on the morning on July 24.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive individual, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There is currently no additional information regarding the incident.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.