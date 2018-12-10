LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Friday morning.

On Oct. 12, officers responded to the 6200 block of Mabelvale Cut Off Road at the Oakridge Apartments.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the driveway of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim had died. The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Levon Sales Jr.

Sales' body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. No suspect information or possible motive is available at this time.

