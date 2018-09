LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Little Rock Police Department are investigating after a man and woman were found shot and killed in their home Sunday afternoon, Sept. 16.

According to a police spokesperson, a juvenile came to the house at the end of Westwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. and found the two people dead inside and called police.

No identities have been released. Police said it's too early to determine a motive at this point.

More on this story as it develops.

