LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide on N. Shackleford Road, in front of McLarty.

Police said it was a shooting and it's unclear whether it's related to the shooting that happened at 2nd and Cross St. just moments before.

Police also said it happened just after 7:15 p.m. Shots were fired into a vehicle and two people were shot. One of those people died and the other is seriously injured.

The vehicle the victims were in crashed into a vehicle in the McLarty dealership lot, according to police. The building was struck by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will edit this story with updates as the investigation continues.