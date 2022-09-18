Little Rock police investigate homicide that left one dead

The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating after a homicide on Baseline Road left one victim dead.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m on the 8800 block of Baseline Road at the Murphy Express.

Reports state the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Ernesto Olmos, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died due to his injuries.

Homicide detectives have now begun their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to please contact the Little Rock police at (501) 371-4829.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.