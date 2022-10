Little Rock police are in the early stages of an investigation after a juvenile was reportedly shot inside of a residence on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating "an incident" that resulted in a juvenile reportedly being shot inside of a home.

According to police, the incident happened on Doe Run Drive.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting, any suspects stemming from the incident, or the severity of the juvenile's injuries.

Police said that they are now in the early stages of the investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.