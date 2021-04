During the early hours of Monday, April 12, officers responded to Wright Avenue and discovered a body.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, during the early hours of Monday, April 12, officers responded to Wright Avenue and discovered a body.

In the dispatch reports, police responded at 6:35 a.m to a subject down call.

Police are asking the public to please avoid the area.

We have reached out to police and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.