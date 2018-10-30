LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence after a robbery occurred late this morning at the Simmons Bank on 425 W Capitol.

Lt. Eric Barnes, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, says that to his knowledge there is currently no threat to the public after the robbery.

Little Rock police received word that the possible suspect is a black male, about 40 years old, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing black pants and a gray shirt. The suspect implied to the teller that he had a weapon and then left south from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

More on this story as it develops.

