LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence after a robbery occurred late this morning at the Simmons Bank on 425 W Capitol.

Lt. Eric Barnes, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, says that to his knowledge there is currently no threat to the public after the robbery.

Little Rock police say the suspect is a black male, and describe him as in his mid-40s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 280 pounds, and bald with a full beard. He was wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants and brown shoes with white soles at the time of the robbery.

The suspect implied to the teller that he had a weapon and then left south from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

More on this story as it develops.

