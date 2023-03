Officers with the Little Rock Police Department discovered a deceased white male inside a vacant building at 913 McMath Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a subject-down call at 913 McMath Drive.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a deceased white male inside a vacant building. The victim's injuries are undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information has been urged to call homicide detectives at (501) 371-636.

This investigation is currently ongoing. We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.