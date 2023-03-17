Little Rock police investigating suspicious death

Officers responded to a "shooting call" in the 1400 block of Leander Dr. on Friday and found a dead male inside a residence.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1400 block of Leander Dr.

According to authorities, officers responded to a "shooting call" in the area at 1:47 p.m. on Friday when they discovered a black male victim dead inside a residence.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy, and a preliminary investigation is underway.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.