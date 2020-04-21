LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers and detectives are on scene of a double homicide in the area of 33rd and Broadway Street.

LRPD dispatch received the call around 4:44 a.m., according to the LRPD call log. Police told THV11 when officers arrived on the scene, they found two males dead inside of a car.

According to the release, homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation by performing a neighborhood canvass and checking for surveillance cameras in the area.

The Crime Scene Search Unit was requested to process the vehicle and the surrounding area. Detectives are still working to determine if the homicide occurred at this location or if the victims were transported to this location.

The victims' bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for and autopsy an to be identified.

This investigation is on-going. This article will be edited with updates on the investigation.

