LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police announced Thursday they are investigating a homicide after the victim's body was dropped off at a nearby hospital.

The post said they are working to figure out where the homicide took place.

No other information was released.

An investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/AEOvqGynap — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) April 1, 2021