Little Rock police investigating homicide after man dies in hospital

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the head on S. Monroe Street and taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

On April 23, 34-year-old Frankie Cain was found in a driveway on S. Monroe Street from what looked to be a gunshot wound to his head, police said in a press statement.

Medical personnel arrived and transported him to the nearest hospital after his "body was still moving but was not responding to officers" LRPD said.

The victim's dogs reportedly got loose at the scene and the police called animal control to get the dogs because officers weren't able to find a family member to get them, police said.

On April 25, Cain died in the hospital and was upgraded from a shooting investigation to a homicide which is still ongoing.