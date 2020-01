LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, they are investigating a homicide at 15501 Capitol Hill Blvd, the address of an apartment complex in west Little Rock.

Officer Eric Barnes said that multiple calls were reported referencing shots fired at around 9:20 p.m. When police were dispatched, they found one male victim.

Police have asked to avoid the area for the time being.

No other information has been released at this time.

More on this story as it develops.