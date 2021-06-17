Police: Body found on Rangel Road in Little Rock leads to homicide investigation

Police received a call Wednesday night after a woman discovered the body on 3M Road. Officials arrived and located the deceased body.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, leaving one person dead.

According to reports, officials received a call after a local woman found the body on 3M Road with Pulaski County Sheriff's Office initially responding to the incident.

After determining that the incident fell within their city limits, Little Rock police arrived at the scene in the 4000 block of Rangel Road and contacted Homicide Detectives to help with the investigation.

Recorded statements were obtained by Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Search Units, but the group was still unable to make positive identification of the body, which is still pending at the moment.