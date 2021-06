According to the Little Rock Police Department, police are investigating a homicide that took place on the 3300 block of W. Roosevelt Road.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, police are investigating a homicide that took place on the 3300 block of W. Roosevelt Road on Monday, June 14.

LRPD reported the homicide in a tweet Monday evening.

No other information has been released.