LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are investigating after Centennial Bank on 718 South Broadway St. was robbed at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 19.

According to LRPD Officer Steve Moore, the suspect, an older white male, gave the teller a note indicating that he was robbing the bank. The teller handed over money, while witnesses both inside the building and in the drive-thru called police.

Though the suspect fled the scene, officers found him only two blocks away.

"[Callers] did a good job staying clear of him, but giving dispatch info that allowed us to take him into custody, probably within less than five minutes of the call going out," Moore said.

According to Moore, the department is aware that the suspect's description is similar to the suspect of a different robbery at Bank OZK last week. They are holding an investigation to determine a connection.

Though a weapon was not seen, the suspect did have a paper bag over his hand, causing the charge to be aggravated robbery by implication of a weapon.

