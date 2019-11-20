LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers are investigating a shooting in the Labette Manor area.

Officers were dispatched to shots fired in the 1900 block of Labette Manor at 1:57 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings.

Shortly after, officers were informed of two male shooting victims arriving at two separate hospitals. Police believe the victims were shot in the Labette Manor area.

One victim is stable and being interviewed by detectives; the other is in critical condition.

We will update this story as the investigation continues.