LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers and detectives are investigating a shooting at North Shackleford and Mara Lynn Road.

Little Rock Public Information Officer Barnes said the incident occurred after two cars chased each other and ended at North Shackleford and Mara Lynn Road intersection.

As police approached one of the cars, police found one male and one female victim in the car. The male appeared to have been shot in stomach and is now in serious condition. The female victim is OK.

The suspect fled the scene and officers are actively searching, as well as searching for shell casings.

Terry Elementary was previously on lockdown due to the incident, but it has since been lifted.

More on this story as it develops.