LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, officers responded to a disturbance on Capital Ave at 7:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said another called reported hearing gunshots in the area. A man later showed up at a nearby hospital seeking medical treatment. He is in critical condition.

Police said they received another call for a possible shooting on S. Rodney Parham, which is near where the first call was made.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the arm. He is being treated by medical personnel.

Detectives have identified the scene of the shooting as the place on Capital Ave where they were first dispatched.

Police do believe the incidents are related. The investigation is on-going.