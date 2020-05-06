LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, officers are investigating a shooting that happened near 2nd St. and Cross St.

Police say a family was attending a funeral when shots were fired in a nearby parking lot. It’s unclear if shooting was premeditated or if the victim was attending the funeral.

With the assistance of several agencies, officers have detained two possible suspect vehicles.

A victim is in critical condition.

Police say preliminary information provided indicates that this shooting does not appear to be related to a nearby protest.

This investigation is ongoing and we will edit this story with updates as the investigation continues.