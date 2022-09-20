Police: 'Shot fired' reported near Broadway Street, investigation underway

The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating a "shots fired" call that happened near Capitol Avenue and Broadway Street on Tuesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating a "shots fired" call that happened near Capitol Avenue and Broadway Street on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Once arriving at the scene, authorities said that they found "evidence of a shooting near Capitol Avenue and Broadway."

Police said that a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital shortly after and has been in critical to stable condition. It has been confirmed that this is connected to the incident.

Authorities diverted traffic but they have since finished processing the scene and traffic is no longer being diverted.