Little Rock police investigating shots fired near UALR baseball field

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, no injuries are reported after a shooting near the UALR baseball field on S. Harrison Street.

UALR police say one suspect is in custody with another suspect fleeing the area that police are looking for.

LRPD released the statement just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

UALR police ask to contact (501) 916-3400 if you have any information or questions regarding the incident.

No victim or suspect information has been released.