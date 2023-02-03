Little Rock police investigating two hit-and-runs on same day

Little Rock police are now asking for information in connection to two separate hit-and-run incidents that happened on New Year's Eve.

According to police, the incidents took place on Dec. 31, 2022, with the first happening on Baseline Road.

Authorities said that the first victim of the first hit-and-run was struck by a Hispanic man who was driving a red Chevy Silverado, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

In the second of the two hit-and-runs, police said that two women were struck at the intersection of W. Capitol Avenue and State Street by a Black male who was driving a white Toyota Camry.

For those with information on either of the two incidents, police encourage you to call them at 501-918-5105 or anonymously at 501-371-4636.