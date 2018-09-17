LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock police are investigating a robbery at the Walmart on Shackleford Road that occurred today, Sept. 17.

According to Lt. Michael Ford with LRPD, a suspect, 19-year-old Kortevon Hall, attempted to rob an individual before robbing the bank inside. Customers stopped him from robbing the female, and then he ran away and came around the back of the building.

Then, he robbed the bank with a fire extinguisher. There are no injuries at this time and police are unsure how much money he got away with.

This story is developing.

© 2018 KTHV