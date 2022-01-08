Little Rock police investigating homicide on Lombardy Lane

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on Lombardy Lane on Monday.
According to reports, the incident left a female victim dead.
Police have not released the name of the victim, or any potential suspects, but they believe the incident was domestic-related.
Authorities stated that a person of interest has now been detained.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue investigating.
