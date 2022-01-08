x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Little Rock police investigating homicide on Lombardy Lane

Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened Monday, leaving one person dead on Lombardy Lane.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on Lombardy Lane on Monday. 

According to reports, the incident left a female victim dead.

Police have not released the name of the victim, or any potential suspects, but they believe the incident was domestic-related.

Authorities stated that a person of interest has now been detained.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue investigating. 

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement