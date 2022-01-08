Little Rock police investigating homicide on Lombardy Lane

Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened Monday, leaving one person dead on Lombardy Lane.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a homicide that happened on Lombardy Lane on Monday.

According to reports, the incident left a female victim dead.

Police have not released the name of the victim, or any potential suspects, but they believe the incident was domestic-related.

Authorities stated that a person of interest has now been detained.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue investigating.

