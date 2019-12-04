Police responded late Wednesday night in reference to a homeless man being beaten, allegedly unprovoked.

Buranaphan Vallisuphan, 68, was sleeping on a bench near the Fun Wash on Baseline Road when he was attacked, according to police reports.

Gordon Curtis, 31, was working at the Fun Wash when he told police a black male entered asking if another employee was available.

When Curtis told the suspect that the employee was not currently working, he observed him exit the laundromat and walk around the side of the building where Vallisuphan was sleeping on a bench, according to police reports.

Moments later, Curtis reported hearing noises similar to someone being attacked and reported seeing the suspect run and enter a grey truck near the building.

Paramedics arrived and transported Vallisuphan to St. Vincent's hospital, according to the police report.

A nurse later told police that he was later transported to UAMS Trauma Center because "every bone in his face was broken."

The suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information please contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4605.