UPDATE- Little Rock police have made an arrest in this case. Lynn Davis, 40, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 31 and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Theft of Property.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Little Rock Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence after a robbery occurred late this morning at the Simmons Bank on 425 W Capitol.

Officer Eric Barnes, a spokesperson for the Little Rock Police Department, says that to his knowledge there is currently no threat to the public after the robbery.

Little Rock police say the suspect is a black male, and describe him as in his mid-40s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 280 pounds, and bald with a full beard. He was wearing a dark gray jacket, black pants and brown shoes with white soles at the time of the robbery.

The suspect implied to the teller that he had a weapon and then left south from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is an updated version of an earlier story. More on this story as it develops.

